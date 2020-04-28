Morgan Stanley Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $5.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of M traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 33,643,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,175,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,582,000 after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after acquiring an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,238,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after acquiring an additional 426,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

