Morgan Stanley Raises Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $107.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.75.

LAD traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $106.89. 296,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,577. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

