MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE MSM traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 465,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,165. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $84.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

