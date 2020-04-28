National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NRC traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $53.26. 89,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35. National Research has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 117.23% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $210,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Research by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

