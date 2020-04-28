Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

