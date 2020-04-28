Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Trading 12.4% Higher

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s share price traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.70, 491,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 239,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 40,767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 1,396.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

