Needham & Company LLC Downgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Buy

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $55.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WNS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 256,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,841. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.