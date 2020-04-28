Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,001 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $421.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,206. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a market cap of $185.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.