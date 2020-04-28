Netscientific (LON:NSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Netscientific (LON:NSCI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.30) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
NSCI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Netscientific has a 52-week low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 14 ($0.18).
About Netscientific
