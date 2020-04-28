Netscientific (LON:NSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Netscientific (LON:NSCI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.30) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NSCI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Netscientific has a 52-week low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 14 ($0.18).

About Netscientific

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

