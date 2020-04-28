Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NBW stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. 1,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,560. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $14.81.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank acquired 6,200 shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $78,368.00.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

