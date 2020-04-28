Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd alerts:

Shares of NBO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,500. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

In related news, insider Bradley Tank acquired 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $25,347.24.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.