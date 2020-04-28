Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) rose 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.59, approximately 190,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 277,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neuronetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

