New York Community Capital Trust V (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU) to Issue Dividend of $0.73

New York Community Capital Trust V (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7333 per share on Friday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11.

