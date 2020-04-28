Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Down 27.9% in April

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMRK. Wedbush cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.19. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

