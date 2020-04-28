NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) were up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.85, approximately 111,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 132,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($48.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano purchased 28,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $262,880.09.

