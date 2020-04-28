NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) were up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.85, approximately 111,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 132,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.
In other news, Director John Troiano purchased 28,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $262,880.09.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
