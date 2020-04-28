NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 4,091 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 377,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,064,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 499,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 767,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.09. 14,077,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

