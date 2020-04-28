NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 4,121 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

EFA stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,785,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,122,980. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

