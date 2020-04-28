NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 5,376 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.04. 1,932,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,486. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.