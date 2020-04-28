NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 715 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,522,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,207,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,165,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,385,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,400.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 769,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 718,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 128,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.78. 221,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $200.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

