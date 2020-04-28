NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 84,040 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.56. 2,196,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,770. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

