NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $131,844,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,935,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,015,697. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

