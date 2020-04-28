NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,970,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,146,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

