NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 47,975 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,975 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.17% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.85. 1,583,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,230. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

