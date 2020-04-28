NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.86. 187,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

