NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,598,000 after buying an additional 344,440 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,667,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,045,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,814,000.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.24. 569,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $63.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

