NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $345,892,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,590,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,976,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,352. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

