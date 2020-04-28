NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $4.28 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,861. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

