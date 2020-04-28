NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $5.26 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,923,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.34. 695,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,358. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.