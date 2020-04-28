NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $5.64 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,673,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,139,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

