NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $693,000 Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,288,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,071. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $192.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average is $160.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.