NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 130.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.16. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,044. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $115.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.