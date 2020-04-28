NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 3,077 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,596 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 7,756,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,683,919. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

