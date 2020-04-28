NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 3,203 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $90.74. 2,117,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,688. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

