NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 3,473 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,688,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 328,271 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 493.4% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 239,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 199,524 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,621,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,522,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 653,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,405. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

