NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 642 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 177.2% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 151,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 110,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,169,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,554,088. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.