NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,038,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,875,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.00 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.