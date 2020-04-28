NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total value of $12,351,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

Shares of MA traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.12. 4,099,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

