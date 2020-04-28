NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 106,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 261,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,856,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,283,000 after buying an additional 301,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.17. 8,862,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948,537. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

