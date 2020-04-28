NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 13,261 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.41. 3,559,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

