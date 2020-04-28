NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,431 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $122.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.