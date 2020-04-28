NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 770 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,139,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.96. 37,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.63. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.