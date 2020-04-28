NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.40 on Monday, reaching $348.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.04 and its 200-day moving average is $321.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

