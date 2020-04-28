NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Reduced by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.8% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,129. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.