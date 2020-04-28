NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barrington Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti began coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NIC stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. NIC has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $25.80.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,552,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NIC by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 426,501 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIC by 782.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 291,546 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of NIC by 22.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of NIC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,131,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after buying an additional 251,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

