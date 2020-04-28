Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stake Raised by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Nike stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $89.37. 6,874,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,337,534. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

