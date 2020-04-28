NOIA Network (NOIA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,252.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $11,252.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,855,657 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

