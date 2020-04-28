Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) shares rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.05, approximately 100,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 37,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $123.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.