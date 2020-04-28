Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NPI traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.71. 502,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$20.52 and a 52 week high of C$33.16. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.05.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$438.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$428.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.25.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.