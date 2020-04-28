Northwest Natural Holding Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 64 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NYSE:NWN opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

