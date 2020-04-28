Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Novagold Resources stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,534. Novagold Resources has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.